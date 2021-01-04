EDMONTON -- Alberta has added more than 5,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 100 deaths since last Wednesday.

On Monday, Alberta Health reported 96 deaths and:

1,226 cases on Dec. 30;

1,361 on Dec. 31;

933 on Jan. 1;

459 on Jan. 2; and

1,128 on Jan. 3. Alberta Health Services conducted 11,963 tests on Jan. 3.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted preliminary data during the majority of the holidays and will return for an in-person update Tuesday.

Here is a summary of today’s #COVID19AB numbers. Over the past 24 hrs, 1,128 new cases were reported & 11.9K tests were completed. This brings our total number of tests to 2,847,016. Currently, there are 13,839 active cases across Alberta. (1/5) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) January 4, 2021

Alberta has 13,839 active coronavirus infections. Hospitals are caring for 905 patients with COVID-19, including 136 people in ICU.

The Edmonton zone still has the majority of cases with 5,983, while the Calgary zone has 4,700 infections.

As of Sunday, 22,861 Albertans had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 105,535 Albertans have contracted the disease since March. More than 90,000 of them have recovered and 1,142 have died.