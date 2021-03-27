EDMONTON -- Another 668 new cases of COVID-19 and 207 variant of concern cases have been reported in Alberta Saturday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, reported the cases over Twitter.

According to Hinshaw, 24.5 per cent of active cases in the province are variant of concern cases.

Over 11,500 tests were completed to bring Alberta’s positivity rate to 5.7 per cent. Saturday marked the sixth straight day the number has exceeded five per cent.

Alberta now has 283 people in hospital and 65 in ICU.

One additional death was reported on Saturday.

The Calgary zone continues to lead the province with 3,407 cases. The Edmonton zone has 1,624 cases, while the North and South zones have 830 and 805 cases respectively.

Over one-third of the province’s overall confirmed variant cases are in the Calgary zone.

136,350 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.