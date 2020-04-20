EDMONTON -- There are 105 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and four new deaths due to the disease, the province announced Monday.

It brings the province-wide total to 2,908 cases, with 1,230 of those patients having already recovered.

Of the 63 patients currently hospitalized in Alberta, 15 remain in the ICU.

The four new deaths have pushed the toll to 59 people, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Before the update, Premier Jason Kenney spoke and expressed condolences for the people of Nova Scotia, who suffered the worst mass killing in Canadian history on the weekend after at least 19 lives were claimed.

"We want the people of Nova Scotia to understand that Albertans share their grief," he said. "As someone who grew up in a small village, there seems something particularly pernicious about this kind of massive violence in a place where violence is so rarely visited."

A Nova Scotia flag was lowered to half-mast at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton to mark the tragedy.

MORE CHANGES TO CONTINUING CARE HOMES

Health Minister Tyler Shandro also announced additional changes to how the province is handling COVID-19 outbreaks at 29 various continuing care facilities around the province.

Shandro said with half the deaths in Canada occurring in such facilities, stronger measures are needed to help manage the outbreaks.

The changes include increased funding so contracted facilities can hire additional workers, a wage supplement of $2 an hour to compensate health care aides and fast-tracking health care aide students through paid practicums to get them into facilities faster. Shandro said the fast-tracking program would add up to 1,000 additional student placements at continuing care facilities.

An additional $24.5 million will also be provided to care home operators to address immediate issues.

As of Monday, the province reported 330 COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities and 34 deaths.

This is a breaking news update. Original story follows:

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will update the province on COVID-19 cases at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to be joined by Premier Jason Kenney, who will make a brief appearance to comment on the tragedy in Nova Scotia, his office said Monday.

The provincial update comes after the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases, 241, was announced on Sunday.

Alberta currently has 2,803 cases of COVID-19 while 1,198 people have recovered.

The province announced four more people had died due to the virus, bringing the total to 55.

One of the latest deaths occurred at Manoir du Lac, a care facility in McLennan, Alta., that has now seen six deaths due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Hinshaw will be joined by Jitendra Prasa, the chief program officer of contracting, procurement and supply management for Alberta Health Services.

He may face questions about surgical masks recently delivered to Alberta hospitals that were deemed "shoddy" but members of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees.

Workers complained about the masks on social media saying they fell apart easily, don't fit and have a distinct odor that has caused respiratory problems and headaches.

"It's a complete and utter safety issue. Not only for us, but for our patients. If you don't have proper mask fits that don't work properly, you're at a much higher risk of getting COVID," said Dr. Micheal Chatenay, a general surgeon at the Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton.

In a statement, a Ministry of Health press secretary maintained all personal protective equipment procured by AHS is safe and will protect staff and patients.