EDMONTON -- Alberta Health reported 907 COVID-19 cases Friday — its second-highest daily count of the pandemic.

The province now has 8,593 active cases after it added 288 new infections of the coronavirus on Thursday.

The Edmonton zone exceeded the Calgary zone for most active cases once again with 3,572 and 3,553, respectively.

The province’s highest one-day announcement to date, 919 infections, was reported Nov. 6.

Alberta’s death toll is two away from 400 after five more people — four in Edmonton and one in Calgary — died after they contracted the disease.

There are 240 Albertans hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 54 in hospital.

On Thursday, Premier Jason Kenney introduced new restrictions to suspend group fitness classes and team sports, as well as stop liquor sales at bars and restaurants after 10 p.m., for two weeks.

Alberta has reported 37,312 cases to date.