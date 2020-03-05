EDMONTON -- Alberta's first presumptive case of the coronavirus was detected in the Calgary zone Thursday.

On Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the patient is a woman in her 50s.

The province believes the woman contracted COVID-19 in the Grand Princess cruise ship in California.

She returned to Calgary on Feb. 21 and started to self-isolate at home on Feb. 28. Hinshaw said she's expected to make a full recovery.

"Public officials are reaching out to all individuals who may have been in contact with this person, assessing their health, and instructing them to stay at home for 14 days after their last contact with this person," Hinshaw said.

There were other Canadians on the ship during that period, Hinshaw added. The province is working with the federal government to obtain a list of names, and is asking those travellers to stay home for 14 days even if they are feeling well.

Despite the first presumptive coronavirus case in Alberta, Hinshaw said "the risk of catching the virus is still considered low in our province."

There are 37 cases of COVID-19 in Canada. British Columbia announced another eight cases on Thursday.