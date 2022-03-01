Alberta's Kapawe'no First Nation to announce findings from residential school investigation

An Edmonton-area First Nation and researchers from the University of Alberta are set to release “painful findings” following an investigation at a former residential school site in northern Alberta.

The Kapawe’no First Nation says the investigation was done at the former Grouard Residential School using ground-penetrating radar and drones.

Kapawe’no representatives along with others from Treaty 8 First Nations and the Institute of Prairie and Indigenous Archaeology at the University of Alberta are expected to reveal the results of the investigation on Tuesday afternoon.

You can watch their news conference live starting at 12:30.

According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, the residential school in Grouard, Alta., nearly 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, operated from 1894 to 1957. By 1949, Métis students accounted for half of the student body in residence.