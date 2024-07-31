Alberta's Smith pushing to fast-track permits for rebuild of fire-ravaged Jasper
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will push the federal government and the Town of Jasper to fast-track the rebuild of the picturesque Rocky Mountain townsite.
Smith says her government is striking a committee of senior civil servants to work with Parks Canada and Jasper leaders to swap ideas, expedite development permits and collaborate on ways to restore Jasper as quickly as possible.
"Sometimes these permit approvals can be complicated. They can be lengthy," Smith told reporters in Calgary on Tuesday.
"But we also see what happens on the other end, that a few years in, you can actually make great progress.
“We don't want to be three or four years in and still waiting for development and permit approvals.”
Jasper, a town of about 5,000, lost a third of its homes and businesses when a wildfire overwhelmed crews and torched the western portion of the municipality last week.
Fires forced the town’s population and about 20,000 visitors from Jasper National Park.
Those without homes were directed to go to evacuation centres in Edmonton, Calgary and Grande Prairie.
The fire in the town is out, but the blaze in the park remained out of control Tuesday.
Park Canada said crews were battling hot spots near the town, including around the historic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.
Officials said rain provided a bit of relief, but drier conditions were expected to return in the coming days.
Joe Zatylny, a spokesman for the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, told reporters there was no timeline yet for Jasper residents to return home or tour the damage.
Re-entry is to happen once the wildfire calms down and the area is safe, he said.
On Monday night, town officials outlined steps that must be taken before residents can go back.
They said Parks Canada must confirm fire is no longer an imminent threat to Jasper. There must also be restoration of emergency services, like 911 dispatch and medical care, as well as critical retail services, like grocery stores and gas stations.
"We know and hear that residents want to come home, and we will make that happen when it is safe to do so," said a Facebook post from the town.
"Safety will always remain the top priority. Fire threat could require evacuation of the townsite at any point in the future."
Jasper National Park, the largest in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, has been a tourism jewel and an icon of the country’s scenic beauty, hosting famous names for almost a century.
Royalty visited the park in 1939, when King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, stayed at the Jasper Park Lodge’s Outlook Cabin. Their daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, stayed there with her husband, Prince Philip, in 2005.
King Charles, in a statement Tuesday, said he and his wife, Queen Camilla, were "immensely saddened" to see the damage from fires in the park.
"These are dark times, but we greatly admire the strength and resilience of so many people to persevere and rebuild," King Charles said in a written statement distributed through Rideau Hall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.
— With files from Aaron Sousa
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm with a late-day storm risk
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Liberal donations up, but Conservatives again outpace all parties on fundraising
Liberals saw their donations rise in the second quarter of this year, showing the sole increase among federal parties, though Conservatives continue to dominate.
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Ticketmaster data breach sparks investigation from privacy commissioner
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada has announced an investigation into a cyber attack on entertainment company Ticketmaster following a personal information breach targeting millions of customers around the world.
Who was Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political leader killed in Tehran?
Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of Hamas since 2017, has been the most visible leader of the group during Israel’s war in Gaza, and was key in ongoing ceasefire and hostage release negotiations.
'I absolutely felt threatened': Former VPD exec speaks out alleging workplace toxicity and complicity
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
DNA analysis sheds light on how Neanderthals disappeared
New findings suggest that very early human history was complex, and modern humans likely interacted with Neanderthals
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Alberta Day of Caring: Recycle empty bottles and cans to help Jasper wildfire evacuees
It's the Alberta Day of Caring, a province-wide event to support Jasper wildfire evacuees.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat warning returns to Calgary with daytime highs back in the 30s
A heat warning has been issued for Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta as a ridge of high pressure pushes into the province.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial tied to Coutts, Alta., COVID-19 blockade set to go to jury
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
Lethbridge
-
Murder-conspiracy trial tied to Coutts, Alta., COVID-19 blockade set to go to jury
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
-
Lawyer for Coutts accused says client 'bit of a wing nut,' but not murder conspirator
The defence lawyer for Chris Carbert says her client is “a bit of a wing nut” who fell down a conspiracy rabbit hole at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., but that doesn’t make him guilty of conspiring to kill police.
-
Fire crews respond to massive Coaldale recycling plant fire
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Saskatoon
-
Pierre Poilievre spouts 'uneducated' opinions on safe consumption sites: Prairie Harm Reduction
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
-
Potentially toxic algae discovered in Saskatoon pond
The City of Saskatoon has issued a warning to residents about the presence of toxic cyanobacteria in Briarwood Pond.
-
Former Sask. MLA Lyle Stewart dead at 73
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Regina
-
Charges pending following south Regina crash that damaged homes and vehicles: police
Regina police says they are still working to determine if any charges will be laid in regards to a motor vehicle incident that saw multiple homes and vehicles damaged in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
-
Sask. currently dealing with over 80 wildfires, none threatening communities, SPSA says
As the devastating wildfire in Jasper National Park continues to burn, Saskatchewan is currently batting more than 80 active wildfires of its own. However, none are currently encroaching on any communities, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said on Tuesday.
-
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Vancouver
-
Winner of Vancouver's Celebration of Light fireworks competition announced
The winner of Vancouver's annual Celebration of Light fireworks contest has been chosen.
-
'I absolutely felt threatened': Former VPD exec speaks out alleging workplace toxicity and complicity
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
-
New poll shows BC Conservatives closing gap with NDP as BC United loses another MLA
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire burning near Sooke, B.C., now being held
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
-
'Severely hypothermic' sailor rescued after spending hours adrift off B.C. coast
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
-
Convicted B.C. killer loses bid to have guitar in his prison cell
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
Toronto
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Human remains located during search for missing Markham, Ont. woman
Police say human remains were located during the search for a Markham, Ont. woman who went missing last week.
-
'Do not approach him:' Police say Hamilton man facing 11-year prison sentence is at-large
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
Montreal
-
10-year-old boy missing in Montreal
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
-
Quebec announces the birth of 15 caribou fawns in captive facilities
At a time when caribou populations are in trouble in Quebec, the government has announced the arrival of 15 new calves at its captive facilities in Charlevoix and Gaspésie during the final birthing season of 2024.
-
Quebec woman who allegedly posed as lawyer arrested after missing court
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
Atlantic
-
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
-
Universities in Atlantic Canada worried about big drop expected in foreign students
Universities in Atlantic Canada are worried about the big drop in foreign student enrolment expected this fall due to caps imposed by the federal government.
-
N.S. to bring 27 telecommunication towers to unserved areas
Nova Scotia is adding nearly 30 telecommunication towers across the province in what the government calls the “largest ever investment in cellular infrastructure.”
Winnipeg
-
Rally for better bike safety blocks Winnipeg intersection
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
-
Remains believed to be missing man found in wooded area: Manitoba RCMP
The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.
-
Escaped youth inmates arrested: Winnipeg police
Two inmates from the Manitoba Youth Centre who escaped custody on Monday have been arrested.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators appoint new vice president, director of communications
The Ottawa Senators have a new director and vice president of communications, the team announced Wednesday.
-
Crown seeking new trial against eastern Ontario doctor acquitted of killing 4 patients
Crown attorneys are seeking a new trial against Brian Nadler, a doctor acquitted of murder charges last month in connection with the deaths of four patients at an eastern Ontario hospital, court documents show.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.
Northern Ontario
-
Person in wheelchair struck by vehicle on Highway 144, charges pending
Highway 144 is reopened after a person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the Dowling area Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 69 near Britt
Highway 69 is closed Wednesday afternoon north of Britt because of a collision.
Barrie
-
Two tribunal hearings moved forward for Barrie police inspector
Two tribunal hearings for Insp. Valarie Gates, a high-ranking, Barrie police officer have been moved forward.
-
Wasaga Beach calls for tent ban on beach
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
-
Plan your long weekend ahead: Over 2,000 cars turned away from national park
With the long weekend approaching, visitors should not be disappointed if they plan to spend the weekend at a national park, along the water, surrounded by nature.
Kitchener
-
Death of neighbourhood deer sparks anger among Waterloo residents
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
-
Teen arrested in Kitchener after escaping detention facility in Wilmot Township
A 16-year-old has been arrested after he escaped from a secure detention facility in Wilmot Township.
-
Guelph mayor calls out public drug use in city
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
London
-
Following downtown London shooting police need help locating, and identifying suspects
London police have laid charges in relation to a shooting that took place downtown last weekend.Two individuals, Mohamed Sail, 35, and Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, have been identified and charged, however their current whereabouts are unknown.
-
London woman arrested after refusing to prepay fare and pepper spraying her taxi driver
On Monday afternoon, a woman entered a parked taxi and asked to be taken to a nearby business. When asked to prepay the fare, she refused, prompting the driver to ask her to leave, which she also refused.
-
Cyclist killed after being struck by transport truck
One person has died after a crash Monday night in Lambton County. Around 10:05 p.m., crews responded to the area of London Line and Telfer road for the crash involving a transport truck and a cyclist.
Windsor
-
Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.
-
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
-
Impaired driving charge laid following collision in LaSalle
The LaSalle Police Service (LPS) has laid charges following a collision in LaSalle on Tuesday afternoon.