    • RCMP seek missing hiker in northern Alberta

    Vince Hunter, a 31-year-old man from Beaverlodge, Alta. was last seen hiking near Red Willow Falls east of Elmworth, Alta. (Supplied) Vince Hunter, a 31-year-old man from Beaverlodge, Alta. was last seen hiking near Red Willow Falls east of Elmworth, Alta. (Supplied)
    Mounties are searching for a man who went missing on a hiking trail west of Grande Prairie on Saturday.

    Vince Hunter, a 31-year-old man from Beaverlodge, Alta., was hiking with friends at Red Willow Falls near the B.C. border just west of Elmworth.

    RCMP say he was separated from the group and was last seen around 4 p.m. that day.

    Hunter is described as 5'6" and has black hair, brown eyes and a stocky build.

    Anyone with information about his location should call Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2945.

    Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com

