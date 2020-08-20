EDMONTON -- Country singer Tenille Townes is the Academy of Country Music's new female artist of the year.

Townes found out about her win in a surprise video call with Keith Urban.

The 26-year-old Grande Prairie singer's album The Lemonade Stand has received plenty of critical acclaim. As well as the ACM award, Townes also has six Canadian Country Music Award nominations.

Townes says the album is a collection of songs that capture the way she sees the world right now.

“I hope this record reminds people of who they are, that they are not alone, and reminds them of their dreams," she told CTV News Edmonton earlier this month. "This record is the dream that I had when I was a seven-year-old kid singing along in the backseat of the car. She would really be freaking out right now.”

Townes moved to Nashville seven years ago and has toured North America with Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Dierks Bentley.

She will perform at the 55th annual ACM Awards on Sept. 16.