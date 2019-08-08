Alberta's tornado count at 22 as July twisters get a higher rating
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 3:18PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 3:20PM MDT
Two July tornadoes have been upgraded to EF2 after on-site damage surveys.
The July 18th Carmangay tornado and the July 24th Hanmore Lake tornado were both initially listed as EF1s.
Alberta’s tornado count for 2019 now stands at 22 probable or confirmed tornadoes.
Environment and Climate Change Canada is still studying a few severe weather events and that number may change.
Tornadoes are rated on the EF (Enhanced Fujita) Scale based on damage and then wind speed is estimated from that damage.
EF1 tornadoes do “moderate damage” – Roofs stripped; mobile homes overturned or damaged; windows and glass broken.
Estimated wind speeds are 138-177 km/h.
EF2 tornadoes do “considerable damage” – Roofs torn off well-constructed homes; home foundations shifted; mobile homes completely destroyed; cars lifted off the ground; large trees snapped or uprooted.
Estimated wind speeds are 178-217 km/h.
The Enhanced Fujita scale ranges from EF0 to EF5.
The recent damage surveys were done by the University of Western Ontario’s Northern Tornadoes Project.
This is a list of 2019 Alberta tornadoes from Environment and Climate Change Canada:
- April 24th, 7km N of Peers at 12:40 MDT, EF0
- June 13th, 15km SW of Strathmore at 5:28 MDT, EF0
- June 14th, 15km SW of Medicine Hat at 16:00 MDT, EF0
- June 23rd, 5km N of Fort Macleod at 12:45 MDT, EF0
- June 25th, 2km S of Sexsmith at12:35 MDT, EF0
- June 26th, 5km N of Millet1 at 2:30 MDT, EF0
- June 28th, Newbrook at 14:45 MDT, EF0
- June 28th, 23km S of Hylo at 16:00 MDT, EF0
- June 28th, 20km E of Lac la Biche at 17:26 MDT, EF0
- June 28th, Siebert Lake at 17:40 MDT, EF1
- June 28th, 6km NW of Wolf Lake at 18:30 MDT, EF1
- June 28th, 15km SW of Smith at 18:45 MDT, EF0
- June 28th, Cold Lake at 20:26 MDT, EF0
- June 29th, 20km SW of Grovedale at 19:30 MDT, EF0
- July 7th, 18km W of Lomond at 17:57 MDT, EF0
- July 8th, 63km NE of Grande Cache at 15:15 MDT, EF0
- July 14th, 4km NE of Crossfield at 14:15 MDT, EF0
- July 16th, 9km N of Oyen at 14:35 MDT, EF0
- July 18th, 15km E of Carmangay at 17:20 MDT, EF2
- July 24th. Smoky Lake at 13:50 MDT, EF0
- July 24th, Hanmore Lake at 14:20 MDT, EF2
- July 31st, 12km SW of Sylvan Lake at 20:34 MDT, EF0