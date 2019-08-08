Two July tornadoes have been upgraded to EF2 after on-site damage surveys.

The July 18th Carmangay tornado and the July 24th Hanmore Lake tornado were both initially listed as EF1s.

Alberta’s tornado count for 2019 now stands at 22 probable or confirmed tornadoes.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is still studying a few severe weather events and that number may change.

Tornadoes are rated on the EF (Enhanced Fujita) Scale based on damage and then wind speed is estimated from that damage.

EF1 tornadoes do “moderate damage” – Roofs stripped; mobile homes overturned or damaged; windows and glass broken.

Estimated wind speeds are 138-177 km/h.

EF2 tornadoes do “considerable damage” – Roofs torn off well-constructed homes; home foundations shifted; mobile homes completely destroyed; cars lifted off the ground; large trees snapped or uprooted.

Estimated wind speeds are 178-217 km/h.

The Enhanced Fujita scale ranges from EF0 to EF5.

The recent damage surveys were done by the University of Western Ontario’s Northern Tornadoes Project.

This is a list of 2019 Alberta tornadoes from Environment and Climate Change Canada: