Alberta set to fully reinstate gas tax of 13 cents a litre after drop in oil prices
Gas prices are set to rise in Alberta next month, with the provincial government fully reinstating its fuel tax following a drop in oil prices.
Finance Minister Nate Horner says the fuel tax for gas and diesel will be 13 cents per litre starting April 1, an increase of four cents.
Under the provincial Fuel Tax Relief Program, the tax can be paused or reinstated partially or in full, depending on oil prices.
Fuel tax rates are adjusted quarterly based on the average price per barrel of the benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil.
Horner says Albertans will continue to pay some of the lowest fuel prices in the country even after the increased rate takes effect.
He says the tax rate will drop back down if oil prices hit US$80 a barrel or higher.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.
Snowfall up to 50 cm: Here is the weekend forecast in Canada
Winter storm warnings and advisories of up to 50 centimetres of snowfall have been issued for some Canadian provinces, according to local forecasts.
Blueberries, strawberries again on the 'Dirty Dozen' list
Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.
'They just can't find it': Ontario couple shocked when $8,600 goes missing during bank transaction
An Ontario couple says they have been fighting with their bank for almost four months when $8,600 went missing when they tried to pay their credit card bill.
Celine Dion says living with stiff person syndrome 'has been one of the hardest experiences of my life'
Celine Dion is focusing on her family and the future as she continues to live with a health challenge.
Eclipse Balloon team invites people to watch the solar eclipse using a sun-tracking telescope
Curious observers will have an above-the-clouds view of the total solar eclipse, as a citizen-led volunteer project prepares to launch a sun-tracking balloon telescope and invites the world to join the journey on April 8.
UN Security Council fails to pass U.S. resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Russia and China on Friday vetoed a U.S.-sponsored UN resolution calling for 'an immediate and sustained ceasefire' in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid to be delivered to more than 2 million hungry Palestinians.
Solar eclipse: Dangers to avoid while watching
Eye-care and astronomy experts are cautioning solar eclipse watchers to protect their eyes with specialized solar filters, handheld solar viewers or eclipse glasses.
Medicine Hat, Alta., mayor stripped of powers, pay following August incident at council
Medicine Hat's mayor is essentially mayor in title only following a meeting of the southern Alberta city's council on Thursday.
Former executive given death sentence in poisoning of billionaire gaming tycoon
A former executive at Yoozoo Games was sentenced to death on Friday in the 2020 poisoning of the founder of the high-profile Chinese gaming company, which has links to Game of Thrones and the new Netflix series, 'The Three-Body Problem.'
Calgary
WestJet Encore pilots set to hold information picket at Calgary International Airport
WestJet Encore pilots are set hold an information picket at Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon, seeking improved working conditions and wages, along with career progression in the company.
Snow expected on and off into the weekend, Environment Canada says
After enjoying spring-like temperatures for more than a week, Calgary and southern Alberta are in the midst of another bout of winter with lots of snow.
Lethbridge
Controversial MLA Chelsae Petrovic named parliamentary secretary by LaGrange
Livingstone-Macleod MLA Chelsae Petrovic has been given a new post, but it’s causing some controversy.
Lethbridge police step up efforts to disrupt cryptocurrency crime through proactive policing
The Lethbridge Police Service is just one of multiple law enforcement agencies joining together as part of a proactive policing and disruption strategy to combat cryptocurrency crime.
Medicine Hat, Alta., mayor stripped of powers, pay following August incident at council
Medicine Hat's mayor is essentially mayor in title only following a meeting of the southern Alberta city's council on Thursday.
Saskatoon
Over 4,000 reported missing in Saskatoon last year
Youth make up the majority of people reported to Saskatoon police as missing, according to a report from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce says provincial budget has little for small business
Provincial budget gets mixed response from the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
Sask. Health Authority touts progress dealing with hospital capacity issues
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has said its efforts in relieving capacity issues in the province's two major cities is showing progress.
Regina
'Reconnect with themselves': New Indigenous led counselling service in Regina 20 years in the making
A counselling service committed to offering services through an Indigenous perspective while creating a link with western counselling is now available in Regina.
Regina Pats to honour 1974 championship team in final home game of 2024
This weekend will mark the final home game for the Regina Pats 2023-24 season where the organization will honour the 50th anniversary of its 1974 Memorial Cup Championship Team.
'Everyone benefits by it': New airport terminal building coming to Yorkton
Serving as a highway in the sky for the city, a brand new airport terminal building is expected to be built in Yorkton by March 2025.
Vancouver
'We're the forgotten ones': B.C. premier to meet with woman who took herself off transplant list due to costs
B.C.'s premier has agreed to meet with a Princeton woman who says she had to fundraise to pay for life-saving transplant surgery in Vancouver that she desperately needs.
'Devastating': Park board commissioners tour urban logging operation in Stanley Park
On Thursday, Vancouver Park Board commissioners saw firsthand the massive logging operation now underway in Stanley Park, as crews continue to cut down tens of thousands of hemlock trees killed by a years-long looper moth infestation.
Coquitlam mayor narrowly avoids crash on bike after caught-on-camera dooring incident
Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart was cycling to work Thursday morning when he was nearly knocked off his bike a semi driver’s door.
Vancouver Island
BC Ferries adds sailings Friday for spring break rush
Spring break in B.C. is entering its second half for many students and the rush to squeeze in one last trip to and from Vancouver Island is on.
Senior spent 9 days in hallway of Victoria General Hospital while being treated for complications from infections
Eric Roberts is back in his Saanich home, creating the pottery he loves, after an ordeal at Victoria General Hospital a couple weeks ago in which he spent nine days in the hallway getting treated for delirium and other complications from infections.
-
Toronto
EXCLUSIVE Names of Ontario health-care clinics found to have extra-billed being kept secret
The names of physicians and facilities found to have engaged in extra-billing for health services are being kept secret, with advocates arguing this lack of transparency could impact public trust in the health-care system.
Snowfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area and other parts of Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area ahead of a snowstorm that could dump as much as 15 cm of snow in some areas later today.
-
Montreal
Montreal's forecast for the first weekend of spring: snow
While winter tires are no longer mandatory in Quebec, you might want to think twice about removing them.
Oh non! Celine Dion introduces the Boston Bruins starting line-up
Celine Dion surprised a few Habs fans and the entire Boston Bruins lineup on Thursday when the Quebecois diva strolled into the locker room before the Bruins game and announced the team's starting lineup.
Canada to spend $800,000 to improve St. Lawrence River water quality
Canadian Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault was in Repentigny, Quebec on World Water Day to announce $800,000 in funding to improve water in the St. Lawrence River.
Atlantic
Volunteer firefighters in Rexton, N.B., walk off the job
Volunteer firefighters in Rexton, N.B., have officially walked off the job.
Where and when to watch the total solar eclipse in New Brunswick – safely
Central New Brunswick will experience complete darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds on eclipse day and communities big and small within the path of totality will commemorate the rare event, with viewing parties and guided orientations.
Gas prices jump in all three Maritime provinces
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces, while the price of diesel decreased on Prince Edward Island.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg city council votes to reopen Portage and Main
Portage and Main will reopen to pedestrians as early as next summer after Winnipeg’s city council voted in favour of a motion on Thursday.
'Long time coming:' Manitoba premier apologizes to two men switched at birth in 1955
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
'It was pretty disgusting': Spring revealing smelly situation in school yard left behind by pet owners
Spring is revealing a smelly situation at a Winnipeg school that has left parents disgusted – they believe irresponsible pet owners could be to blame.
Ottawa
Here's how many photo radar and red light camera tickets Ottawa's first responders received in 2023
Ottawa's photo radar and red light cameras caught hundreds of emergency responders speeding and running red lights on Ottawa roads last year, but statistics show the majority of the tickets were issued to vehicles responding to an emergency.
Heavy snow expected for parts of eastern Ontario this weekend
Mother Nature is set to deliver a spring snowfall to the region, with up to 4 cm of snow in Ottawa Friday night and Saturday and 10 to 15 cm of snow expected in the Brockville and Kingston regions.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 22-24
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Northern Ontario
Woman accused of armed robbery of Sudbury business
A woman accused of pulling a weapon on a store worker in Sudbury and demanding money and cigarettes has been arrested.
-
-
Barrie
Porch pirate caught on camera in Barrie neighbourhood
Police in Barrie warn residents to be vigilant when expecting deliveries after a porch pirate incident was caught on home surveillance camera in the city's south end this week.
Barrie sexual assault under investigation as police urge caution using apps to meet strangers
Police in Barrie are cautioning residents about accessible messaging-type platforms that allow you to meet new people after an alleged sexual assault.
Innisfil driver clocked speeding 164km/h over the posted limit on Hwy 427
Police charged a driver travelling on Highway 427 at more than double the speed limit early Thursday morning.
Kitchener
Significant snowfall in Friday’s forecast
Spring is here, but winter isn’t done with us yet.
Truck driver charged after traffic lights, telecommunications wires knocked down in Guelph
Guelph police have charged a waste collection driver after a collision knocked down traffic lights and telecommunication lines Thursday morning.
Community health van says parking ban prevents them from delivering lifesaving care in Cambridge
It’s not often a parking dispute has life or death consequences – but in Cambridge, Ont. a community health organization says a parking ban is keeping them from doing their lifesaving work.
London
Trafalgar Street apartment fire causes $400K in damage
Ten people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $400,000 after a fire tore through an east London, Ont. apartment building Thursday evening.
'Not sure why people are driving so fast on our highways': Teen driver charged after travelling 179 km/h on Highway 401
A 19-year-old driver from Caledonia has been charged after OPP stopped them allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit on Highway 401 last weekend in Middlesex County.
Winter weather travel advisory issued for London, Ont., surrounding counties
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the region as an approaching system has its eyes set on southern Ontario.
Windsor
Multiple shots fired at a home on Howard Avenue
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Howard Avenue.
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Windsor, Ont. region
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued early Friday morning as a system has its eyes set on much of southern Ontario, including the Windsor region.
'Prowler' caught on home surveillance camera in LaSalle
LaSalle police are warning the public about a “prowler” who was captured on a resident’s home security camera.