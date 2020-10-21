EDMONTON -- Alberta Health reported 406 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday — the first time the province surpassed 400 daily cases in the pandemic.

The province also announced three more deaths: A man in his 60s and a man in his 70s in the Edmonton zone and a woman in her 70s in the Calgary zone.

There are 113 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, including 16 in ICU.

More to come…