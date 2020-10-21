Advertisement
Alberta sets daily COVID-19 case record with 406 infections
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 4:44PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 21, 2020 5:25PM MDT
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
EDMONTON -- Alberta Health reported 406 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday — the first time the province surpassed 400 daily cases in the pandemic.
The province also announced three more deaths: A man in his 60s and a man in his 70s in the Edmonton zone and a woman in her 70s in the Calgary zone.
There are 113 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, including 16 in ICU.
More to come…