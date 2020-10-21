EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney is self-isolating after Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, a government spokesperson said.

Allard was told she was a close contact to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus and began to self-isolate last weekend.

She received her positive result on Wednesday and is at home with mild symptoms.

Kenney, a close contact of Allard’s, is not showing symptoms but will get tested for COVID-19. He was at the legislature earlier Wednesday.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver, as well as MLAs Angela Pitt, Peter Guthrie and Nathan Neudorff are also self-isolating after interacting with Allard last week.

“We are not currently aware of any close contacts of Minister Allard’s showing symptoms,” the spokesperson said.

Allard was not symptomatic when she came into close contact with Kenney and her colleagues.