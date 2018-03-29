The Alberta government announced Thursday that turban-wearing Sikhs will be allowed to ride a motorcycle in the province without a helmet, starting in mid-April.

As of April 12, 2018, Alberta’s Vehicle Equipment Regulation in the Traffic Safety Act will be amended, through a ministerial order.

When it goes into effect, Alberta will become the third Canadian province in Canada to allow the exemption – British Columbia and Manitoba have already made the change.

The exemption applies to drivers or passengers, who are over the age of 18, and are bona fide members of the Sikh religion.