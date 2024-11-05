Alberta spending $42M on recruiting health-care workers, expanding services in rural areas

The Alberta government is funding four new community health centres over the next two years to help support rural areas in the province.

“We want every Albertan to have access to a primary health care provider and timely, high quality primary health care no matter where they live,” said health minister Adriana LaGrange on Tuesday.

The province is spending $30 million to expand services at The Alex Community Health Centre, CUPS Calgary Society, the Jasper Place Wellness Centre, and Radius Community Health & Healing.

The expanded services include primary health care for Indigenous people and marginalized groups, mental health, a walk-clinic, and outreach services.

Dr. Rithesh Ram with the Alberta Medical Association says rural health care has faced many challenges over the decades and the funding will help improve the lives of rural Albertans.

“Rural generalists will continue to do what we can to keep lights on in our offices and our hospitals,” Dr. Ram said.

“Keeping my rural community safe and healthy is a much more complicated situation than in the major cities.”

Last month, the province announced funding to attract doctors and paramedics to rural areas, spending $16 million over two years. The money will be going toward medical students and family medicine residents for bursaries.

Building on this announcement, the province is spending $12 million for two grant programs that support community organizations and clinics

“The rural team recruitment grant will give organizations and clinics the ability to hire additional team members and eligible rural communities,” said rural health secretary Martin Long.

The municipality supported clinics grant will allow regions to take over ownership or support of existing primary clinics within their communities.

Those interested in applying for the rural primary health care grants can apply until Nov. 29.