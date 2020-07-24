EDMONTON -- Alberta has had 10,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began after adding 111 new cases of the disease Friday.

A total of 1,341 Albertans are currently diagnosed with the coronavirus. Ninety-five of the active infections are in hospital, with 19 of them in ICUs.

Two more people died as a result of the coronavirus since Thursday's update. One of the two new deaths is connected to the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre, where there have been a total of nine deaths.

Alberta has reported 10,086 cases and 178 deaths since March.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update Monday.