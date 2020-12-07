EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor reported 1,735 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Monday.

The positivity rate for Sunday was 8.5 per cent after more than 20,300 Albertans were tested for the coronavirus.

Alberta now has 20,067 cases of the disease, with 108 of the 609 patients in hospital being treated in the ICU.

Six of the deaths reported Sunday involved residents at the Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre.

“We’re very concerned by the number of cases and the overall situation at the facility,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health.

“This is challenging situation.”

Alberta has reported 70,301 cases and 631 deaths to date.