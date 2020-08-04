EDMONTON -- Alberta reported five more COVID-19 deaths since Friday, but active cases dropped significantly over the long weekend.

A total of 201 Albertans have died after contracting the coronavirus. Three of the five new deaths were reported at Edmonton's Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre, bringing the death toll to 23 and making it Alberta's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.

"I'm continually mindful of the devastating impact that COVID-19 is having on families and communities in our province in many different ways," Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in her first update of the month.

Alberta has 1,191 active infections after counting 97 cases Friday, 67 on Saturday, 74 on Sunday and on 65 Monday.

There are 85 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, 23 of whom are in ICUs.

The City of Calgary has 377 active cases while the City of Edmonton has 259.

Alberta has reported 11,146 cases of the virus since March.

Hinshaw is scheduled to give another update on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.