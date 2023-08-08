Alberta teacher charged with sex crimes involving a youth

A Spruce Grove woman has been charged after Devon RCMP received a report of sexual interference involving an adult and youth.

The RCMP Central Alberta District General Investigation Section took over the investigation when the complaint was filed on June 23.

On Aug. 1, Catherine Valiquette, 30, was arrested and charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.

A publication ban was issued to protect the identity of the victim and information about Valiquette's bail hearing.

No further details have been released.

A woman by the name of Catherine Valiquette was previously listed as a Grade 2 teacher at Graminia School, which is part of Parkland School Division.

A spokesman for the division released the following statement to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.

"Parkland School Division will not be releasing any statements, as a matter of respect for the court process and respect for the privacy of all involved," Jordi Weidman wrote.

"With a publication ban in place, we cannot comment any further."

None of the allegations have been tested in court.