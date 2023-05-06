Alberta to give 2nd wildfire update following premier's meeting about possible provincial state of emergency

The Alberta government, Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will provide a second wildfire update on Saturday at 5 p.m.

According to the latest available data, 24,500 Albertans have been forced from their homes because of wildfires.

The situation has been described as unprecedented by Alberta Wildfire information unit manager Christie Tucker.

Officials estimate nearly 122,000 hectares of land are currently burning.

"Looking back over the last five years, at this time of year, the highest number of hectares burned at this time generally didn't go beyond 800 hectares," Tucker said during a 12 p.m. news conference with Premier Danielle Smith and Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis.

The officials spoke in Calgary before Smith left for Edmonton for a meeting with Alberta's Emergency Management Cabinet Committee at 3 p.m.

Among the recommendations Smith said they would be discussing is declaring a provincial state of emergency. Fourteen local states of emergency have been called across Alberta.

Smith said the only reason that her cabinet had not elevated the emergency to that level yet was procedural.

"I've asked them to put together a suite of potential options, including looking at declaring a provincial state of emergency. We'll be making that decision today at 3 p.m. There is just a process you have to go through," she told reporters.

Smith and Ellis were not originally scheduled to participate in the 5 p.m. news conference, but were added to the agenda shortly before 4 p.m.

The pair said they've spoken to Canada's public safety minister, Bill Blair, and will accept help from the federal government if local authorities say they need it.

Smith also promised to "spend whatever it takes" in an effort to reassure the public Alberta's agencies were well equipped to deal with the situation.

The most detailed and accurate evacuation information is being published by local authorities and on the Alberta Emergency Alert system. CTV News Edmonton has also compiled a list of resources Albertans can use to stay up to date on the wildfires across the province.

At noon, Tucker said the busiest part of firefighters' day was still to come, but that they were expecting to see similar conditions as they did Friday.

"We're relieved to see some cooler weather coming in, because it will give us flexibility when it comes to deploying firefighting resources where they're most needed, but it doesn't take the pressure off the firefighters working on those north-central and central wildfires."

