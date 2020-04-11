EDMONTON -- The Alberta government says it has enough hospital beds and medical supplies to meet the projected demands of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro made the announcement during a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

Shandro also said Alberta would send personal protective equipment and ventilators to Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.

"Our team of Alberta health experts is very confident in our modelling data and our expected need for PPE and ventilators," Shandro said. "I assure all Albertans that we have ample supply. We are in a position both to keep Albertans safe and to help ensure Canadian health care systems from coast to coast are equipped to take on the challenges ahead."

The province says the equipment will breakdown down as follows.

Ontario will receive:

250,000 N95 masks

5 million procedural masks

15 million gloves

87,000 goggles

50 ventilators

Quebec will receive:

250,000 N95 masks

2 million procedural masks

15 million gloves

British Columbia will receive:

250,000 N95 masks

Alberta will begin shipping the equipment next week and officials say the province could provide more supplies to other provinces as the need arises.

"Albertans should be very proud that we are able to extend a helping hand to our Canadian brothers and sisters in this time of need. It is because of Albertans’ efforts to isolate and the incredible job being done by frontline health-care workers that we are in a position to support others during this crisis," said Premier Jason Kenney. "We want all of our country to know that in both good times and bad, Alberta is there for Canada."

Kenney said the plan to get equipment to other provinces has been in the works for the last seven to 10 days.

According to the province’s modeling projections, the virus will likely peak in the province in mid-May, and an estimated 820 people could be in hospital during that period. A quart of those people will likely require critical care.

The province said based on those projections, and with current stockpiles of equipment and more on the way, Alberta will have enough PPE to maintain the necessary supply.

Kenney also announced Alberta’s daily COVID-19 stats at the press conference.

An additional 69 cases of the virus have been detected in Alberta, bringing the total to 1,569, and an additional death of a person in Calgary.

Kenney said despite the new cases, Alberta is doing better than the modelling had suggested would be the case at this time.