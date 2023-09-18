Alberta updates COVID-19, RSV and influenza numbers ahead of respiratory virus season

Alberta's health minister gave a respiratory virus update on Monday as the province works to launch a new online reporting tool.

In a written release, Adriana LaGrange announced the latest data for COVID-19, RSV and influenza.

COVID-19: From Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, the province counted 559 cases, 92 hospitalizations and three ICU admissions, and five deaths.

RSV: Five cases since Aug. 28

Influenza: 28 cases since Aug. 28

The new dashboard, which will include COVID-19, RSV and influenza reporting, will be available "in the coming weeks," LaGrange said.

"As we say goodbye to summer and head into fall, parents know the chances of their children getting sick increase as we tend to spend more time indoors over the cooler months ahead," the health minister wrote in the release.

"Now that we will be spending more time indoors, we need to make doubly sure we are following proper hygiene protocols like handwashing and staying home when sick. It also means respecting those who choose to wear a mask.

"It is our collective responsibility to create a safer, healthier environment for everyone – especially during the fall season when we see increases in respiratory viruses like influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19."

The COVID-19 data from July 24 to Aug. 27 will be included in the dashboard, LaGrange said.