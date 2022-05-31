Alberta updates harassment policy amid lawsuit against Kenney's office

Jason Kenney released a new policy Tuesday aimed at protecting political staff against workplace harassment.

The changes come after a lawsuit was filed last October against his office by former staffer Ariella Kimmel.

“Political staff work in a dynamic and high-pressure environment," said Jamie Pytel of Kingsgate Legal, who was hired to do a review.

"This policy recognizes these unique workplace considerations while protecting staff from harassment, including sexual harassment and discrimination. This policy is a positive step forward for people working in politics.”

The policy defines harassment, outlines how employees can make complaints and clarifies the investigation process. It also explains consequences, including disciplinary action and termination.

Kenney said he and his ministers have also signed a statement committing to a “harassment free workplace.”

Kimmel claims her time working at the legislature involved sexual harassment, intoxication inside minister's offices, and a poisoned work environment.

In a statement of defence, Kenney’s office denied Kimmel's allegations. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski