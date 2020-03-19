EDMONTON -- Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is asking Albertans to share acts of kindness that they have experienced in the community.

Hinshaw asked Albertans to tweet the acts with the hashtag #AlbertaCares to raise spirits during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is by helping one another that we will overcome #COVID19AB.



I would like to call on Albertans to share the acts of kindness that they have experienced in their community during this difficult time.



Please join me in using #AlbertaCares to spread some light. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 20, 2020

Many took the time to recognize neighbours and community members for going above and beyond and volunteering their time.

Monday, teachers at my school packed up care packages of food and supplies, and brought them to our most vulnerable students. #AlbertaCares — Julie (@julieteachesab) March 20, 2020

I have had people message to check in on us, drop off food, including homemade stew and a surprise pie. Neighbours have helped shovel my sidewalk. #albertacares — Serena (@SarynRuth) March 20, 2020

There’s a man in #grandeprairie who bought a lot of toilet paper but is now delivering it to seniors who are in #selfisolation #albertacares — Pam Marie B. (@pam_badger) March 20, 2020

Others pointed to Hinshaw herself as a source of inspiration.

First, you are getting us through this, Dr. Deena. We look forward to you every day. Then, our neighbours have been amazing. We are isolating because we were in Vegas last week and this is when community steps up. Thanks for everything ❤️❤️❤️ — Lauren (@LBinGP) March 20, 2020

Hinshaw has received an outpouring of public support this week for her daily updates on the pandemic in Alberta. A local songwriter even composed a tune about her called Dr. Deena.