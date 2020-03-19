#AlbertaCares: Deena Hinshaw calls on Albertans to share acts of kindness
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 7:07PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is asking Albertans to share acts of kindness that they have experienced in the community.
Hinshaw asked Albertans to tweet the acts with the hashtag #AlbertaCares to raise spirits during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many took the time to recognize neighbours and community members for going above and beyond and volunteering their time.
Others pointed to Hinshaw herself as a source of inspiration.
Hinshaw has received an outpouring of public support this week for her daily updates on the pandemic in Alberta. A local songwriter even composed a tune about her called Dr. Deena.