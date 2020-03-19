EDMONTON -- Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is asking Albertans to share acts of kindness that they have experienced in the community.

Hinshaw asked Albertans to tweet the acts with the hashtag #AlbertaCares to raise spirits during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many took the time to recognize neighbours and community members for going above and beyond and volunteering their time.

Others pointed to Hinshaw herself as a source of inspiration.

Hinshaw has received an outpouring of public support this week for her daily updates on the pandemic in Alberta. A local songwriter even composed a tune about her called Dr. Deena. 