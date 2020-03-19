EDMONTON -- For all of its uncertainty and anxiety, the COVID-19 pandemic has cast another Edmontonian into local folklore: Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Alberta's chief medical officer is tasked with, among other responsibilities, guiding the province in its response to the new coronavirus.

As COVID-19's presence in Alberta has grown, so has Hinshaw's.

The doctor earned her undergrad in Camrose at Augustana University College and a Masters in Public Health at the University of Alberta, eventually working at Alberta Health Services before the provincial health department.

After serving as deputy chief medical officer for two years, Hinshaw was appointed to her current role in early 2019.

A year later, she has taken regular position in front of a podium and thousands of Albertans to update them on a viral outbreak killing thousands and affecting tens of thousands of others across the globe.

Her collected and informed demeanor has not gone unnoticed.

Thanks Dr. Hinshaw! Look forward to your daily calm updates! — Marilyn Noble (@marilynnoble) March 18, 2020 Thanks Dr. Hinshaw! Look forward to your daily calm updates! — Marilyn Noble (@marilynnoble) March 18, 2020 God Bless Dr. Hinshaw. That is all. — Wizard Kelly (@worldwidesimpp) March 18, 2020 I feel like if @CMOH_Alberta could come to our collective houses and read Albertans a bedtime story that we’d all be sleeping better. Her knowledgeable, calm, reassuring manner is incredibly soothing in a crisis. Thanks Dr Hinshaw. You are amazing �� �� �� #COVIDalberta — Meaghon Reid (@Meaghon) March 18, 2020

Nor did it go unmissed when cold symptoms prompted Hinshaw to take the COVID-19 test herself. That day, she updated Albertans via video feed from self-isolation.

I sure hope she is ok. She is so calm. She makes me feel safe when I listen to her. — Yeggie ���� (@Chicklet2222) March 16, 2020

That woman is an Alberta Treasure!!! She can have some of my hoarded toilet paper if she needs it. — Amused to Death (@GFree31481222) March 16, 2020

But perhaps what finally guaranteed her spot in the ranks of Edmonton's arsonist-tackling Hawaiian Shirt Guy and 2x4 Guy is a B.C.-made dress featuring the periodic table of elements.

Trish Tacoma, owner of Smoking Lily, says her company's inbox has been teeming since Hinshaw was seen on TV wearing the charcoal grey half-sleeve dress on Tuesday, when she announced Alberta's largest day-over-day increase of COVID-19 cases.

The product was sold for seven years before being taken offline about six months ago. Now, Smoking Lily is scrambling to ramp up production again – with the printer, cutter and seamstress all working in isolation – to serve customers as fast as they can.

Tacoma said Smoking Lily is giving 10 per cent of the proceeds to the Mustard Seed Street Church in Victoria.

“She probably didn't think that when she went and became a doctor that she'd actually become a fashion model for us," the owner joked.

I know this is difficult news to hear but am I the only one really appreciating Dr. Hinshaw's "periodic table" dress? — Marni Panas, CCIP™ (@marnipanas) March 17, 2020

Can we take a moment to recognize how cool Dr. Hinshaw is? She has the periodic table on her dress. She is an amazing leader plus a super cool science gal. How is she not Alberta's premier? pic.twitter.com/QSPhvxSpWK — Sarcastic Acid (@Sarcastic_Acid) March 18, 2020

Is it too soon to talk about the fact that Dr. Hinshaw has the periodic table on her dress and that I want to be her when I grow up? #fangirling https://t.co/GSz4dcGiEd — Rida_A (@ridabobeeda) March 17, 2020

One thing every Albertan should be able to agree on this week is that Dr. Deena Hinshaw is doing an incredible job. Calm, confident, well-spoken, and very clearly competent. Alberta is lucky to have her right now. #ableg — Matt De Jong (@MattDeJo) March 10, 2020

With files from The Canadian Press