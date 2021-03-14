EDMONTON -- After a busy day of booking appointments on Saturday, the province says fewer than 5,000 of the Covishield/AstraZeneca vaccine remain unspoken for.

Online bookings for this vaccine will end at 4 p.m. on Sunday, after which time residents will only be able to book through HealthLink 811.

The province warns that eligible Albertans who have not already booked their vaccine may have to travel outside of their community to receive it.

Eligible Albertans include those born between 1957 and 1961, and First Nations, Inuit and Metis Albertans born between 1972 and 1976.

So far the province has received 58,500 doses of the Covishield/AstaZeneca vaccine, and more doses are on the way.

More than 14,000 Albertans have already received their first dose of the Covishield/AstraZeneca vaccine.

To find out more about the rollout plans for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, you can visit the Government of Alberta website.