EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services says its online booking tool for the AstraZeneca vaccine is back online after network issues that delayed it opening for about 90 minutes Saturday morning.

Appointments for Albertans born between 1957 and 1961 were to have opened for booking at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

As of that time, the website displayed a banner message advising of there had been an outage in the COVID-19 online immunization booking system.

"The AHS online booking tool will be back online shortly."

The outage initially affected bookings made both online and through 811.

By 8:30 a.m. bookings were available through calling 811.

An hour later, AHS tweeted its booking tool was back online.

"We anticipate volumes will remain high and there may be intermittent delays. We thank people for their patience."

Apart from Albertans born between 1957 and 1961, the AstraZeneca shot is also available to First Nations, Metis and Inuit born between 1972 and 1986.

Phase 2A of the vaccine rollout is slated to begin on Monday. It will include: