Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal crash between pickup and semi in northern Alberta: RCMP

One person is dead after a crash north of Fort McMurray on Tuesday.

Police say a pickup was driving northbound on Highway 63 north of Mildred Lake when it crossed the centre line and hit a southbound semi-truck around 10:30 a.m.

The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital where he died on Wednesday.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Mounties say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.