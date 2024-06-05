EDMONTON
    Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal crash between pickup and semi in northern Alberta: RCMP

    A file photo of an ambulance. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an ambulance. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    One person is dead after a crash north of Fort McMurray on Tuesday.

    Police say a pickup was driving northbound on Highway 63 north of Mildred Lake when it crossed the centre line and hit a southbound semi-truck around 10:30 a.m.

    The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital where he died on Wednesday.

    The driver of the semi was not injured.

    Mounties say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

    The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

