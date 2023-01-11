Alcohol, speed named factors in 118 Avenue crash Wednesday morning: EPS

A person is suspected of drunk driving after a crash on 118 Avenue near 125 Street Wednesday morning.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, a tow truck operator was loading up Greg Ostopowich's car and police were examining a silver SUV whose front end had been crushed.

"I was in our local drug store here and I heard a bang and I went out to see what was going on and realized I saw my car wrapped around the light standard. And I heard a lot of screaming," Ostopowich told CTV News Edmonton.

Greg Ostopowich's car is loaded onto a tow truck on 118 Avenue on Jan. 11, 2023, after it was crashed into by another driver.

Police arrived on scene in a matter of minutes and arrested a woman, according to Ostopowich. Other witnesses told him the woman who was arrested attempted to escape by cutting in front of an ETS bus.

Carolin Maran, a spokesperson from Edmonton Police Service, confirmed the SUV driver crashed into a parked vehicle and a city bus.

She declined treatment from emergency responders and the bus driver was not hurt, Maran said. The bus had been empty of passengers.

Police examine an SUV which was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on 118 Avenue on Jan. 11, 2023.

"Charges are pending against the female driver of the SUV. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in this collision."

Ostopowich told CTV News Edmonton he was "shook up" but also feeling lucky.

"Glad I wasn't in the car."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall