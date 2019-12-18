ST.LOUIS -- Brayden Schenn scored, Jake Allen made 35 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Mackenzie MacEachern also scored for the Stanley Cup champion Blues, who won their fourth straight.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and Mikko Koskinen stopped 42 shots for the Oilers, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

Edmonton went 0 for 3 on the power play, snapping an eight-game scoring streak with the man advantage.

Schenn's 15th goal of the season gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at the 8:04 mark of the second period. Vince Dunn's outlet pass sprung Schenn on a breakaway and he beat Koskinen with a shot to the upper right corner.

The goal gave Schenn 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 17 career games against the Oilers. He is one point away from 400 in his career.