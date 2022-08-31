Alta. defence lawyers to refuse serious cases including homicides, with plan to demonstrate at courthouses
Defence lawyers in Alberta are taking what they call "drastic action" to demand the provincial government and those at the helm of Legal Aid Alberta to fix the system.
Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, lawyers will refuse new certificates for the most serious criminal charges, including sexual offences, firearms-related crimes and homicides.
“Across the province, defence lawyers have decided enough is enough. We made clear that we would no longer work most of the time for free to prop up a system that forces the most vulnerable of Albertans to accept a bargain basement defence,” read a statement from four organizations representing defence lawyers across the province.
Lawyers say the government is underfunding the legal aid system, leaving Albertans without proper access to justice and the lawyers representing them without fair compensation.
Immediately, without defence lawyers taking on new cases, Albertans will have to wait for representation through Legal Aid Alberta (LAA), find representation outside of the system, or apply to the court to direct funding to their lawyer, the president of the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association in Edmonton said.
If the job action goes on for a prolonged period of time, it will likely result in delays similar to those seen during the pandemic, Danielle Boisvert told CTV News Edmonton.
"Where the matters simply keep churning into the system, new charges keep being laid by the police, but no matters are coming out of the system," she explained.
Her association is one of the four that cosigned the Wednesday letter.
"I've been practicing for about 15 years now and this is the most solidarity and unity I've seen amongst the defence lawyers of Alberta," she commented.
"We're not a union. Our members are not required to follow what we're recommending and asking them to do, but the fact that we have so many people supporting us and taking part in these actions show us that this is an issue we all have been fighting for many years for and this is a crossroads."
REVIEW FIRST: MINISTER
On Wednesday, the provincial government revealed a $13.2-billion surplus and plans to put the windfall toward debt and savings.
According to Boisvert, what Legal Aid Alberta needs "is a very, very, very small portion of that."
Justice Minister Tyler Shandro told The Canadian Press a review of Legal Aid Alberta's administrative system in October should be finished before any commitment is made.
Shandro also said he was advised that making moves before the review is finished would undermine the findings.
Submissions for the 2023 budget usually begin in October and November, according to the minister.
But, given the surplus, Boisvert said, "this would not be a difficult step for the government to make that commitment now, rather than continue to say, 'wait and see, maybe.'"
Additionally, defence lawyers are planning to walk out of docket court between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Calgary Courts Centre and Edmonton Law Courts.
Their intent is "to show the minister and other people who don't support the proper funding of Legal Aid what it looks like to have a court room without any defence lawyers in it and what it may look like if it were to happen on a much larger scale," Boisvert said.
"That's, obviously, a step we don't want to have to get to – and right now this new phase doesn't affect currently scheduled trials, so we are taking a phased approach to minimalize any negative impact on the public and on our clients – but [this] also makes the point that we need to make: that our role is critical for a fair, proper, functioning justice system."
When CTV News Edmonton requested comment from Shando, his office referred to an op-ed by LAA's CEO which Postmedia published Thursday. In the op-ed, John Panusa attempted to reassure clients and the public that LAA was "OK." He said staff lawyers, employees and roster lawyers uninvolved in the job action have stepped up to tackle the 61,000 files LAA processes in a year, and expressed concern marginalized Albertans were getting "caught in the crossfire."
Some defence lawyers started withdrawing services Aug. 8.
With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Edmonton's Kyra Markov
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
Luxury goods tax now in effect in Canada -- what you need to know
The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Getting a COVID-19 booster dose should top Canadians' fall to-do list, says health minister
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Canada is lagging behind other countries when it comes to booster dose uptake, and is imploring those who haven't received a third dose to do so ahead of what may be a 'challenging' fall.
Health officials warn public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Canada might be getting a 1,000 km/h vacuum-tube train
A Canadian company has unveiled plans for a fully electric train-style vehicle which could travel at 1,000 kilometres per hour and, it claims, would cost less than a plane ticket to travel on.
Pierre Poilievre promises new law against government jargon
Pierre Poilievre is promising to enact what he calls the 'Plain Language Law,' which he says would bring an end to government jargon, including in legislative documents.
Anne Heche's son petitions to assume control of her estate
The oldest son of Anne Heche has filed a petition to assume control of the late actress's estate. Heche, who died last month after a car crash at age 53, did not have a will, according to a copy of the petition obtained by CNN.
Calgary
-
Calgary man accused of using stolen IDs to purchase guns
A Calgary man is facing charges after he allegedly used stolen identification documents to purchase guns.
-
Calgarians gather at Heritage Park to celebrate inaugural Alberta Day
Hundreds of Calgarians gathered at Heritage Park on Thursday to learn about the historical significance of their home province and celebrate Alberta’s 117th birthday.
-
Transportation company still needs school bus drivers
With students going back to school, a Calgary bus company has put out a call for a few more bus drivers.
Saskatoon
-
'Very exciting news': Renderings released of Saskatoon Farmers’ Market building plans
Saskatoon city council unanimously passed a new five-year lease for the Farmers’ Market building in River Landing.
-
Saskatoon elementary school and playground zone speed limits take effect
Drivers will have to slow down in school and playground zones as speed limit changes take effect Thursday.
-
Heavy police presence at Saskatoon Home Depot location
There was a heavy police presence at a Saskatoon Home Depot location on Thursday morning.
Regina
-
SHA, Extendicare reach agreement to transition operations of long-term care homes
Extendicare and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reached an agreement to transition operations of five special care homes in Saskatchewan to the province, a news release said.
-
Heat records broken in several Sask. communities
Hot weather helped break heat records in several Saskatchewan communities on Wednesday.
-
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 5 more deaths related to COVID-19, increase in new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
-
N.S. parents can now book a COVID-19 booster for kids aged 5 to 11
Nova Scotia children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to receive their first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating a homicide after body discovered in Rollingdam
The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in Rollingdam, N.B.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
Health officials warn public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Montreal
-
Man arrested after yelling racial slurs at Montreal couple, threatening CTV journalist
A man who was videotaped hurling racial slurs toward a Montreal couple and then intimidating a CTV Montreal journalist who was covering the story in LaSalle last month has been arrested.
-
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following sexual misconduct allegations against singer Win Butler
Singer-songwriter Feist has quit Arcade Fire's current tour after sexual misconduct allegations against the band's singer Win Butler surfaced in recent days.
-
Quebec is Canadians' least favourite province outside their own: poll
Quebec appears to be exceptionally unpopular among Canadians polled by Leger Canada who, when asked which province is their least favourite outside their own, put Quebec at the top of the list.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe would increase police budget, open station in ByWard Market
Mark Sutcliffe would hire more police officers, open a new station in the ByWard Market and push to install CCTV cameras in an effort to deter crime, the mayoral candidate said Thursday.
-
Survey teams investigating storm damage in Richmond, Ont.
Investigators will be in Ottawa's southwest end on Thursday to investigate damage caused by a "supercell/funnel cloud" during the severe weather that moved across the region.
-
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. have been lowered to half-mast after the sudden death of a 20-year-old hockey player during a game.
-
Waterloo regional police say a new car scam is emerging. Here’s how it works
Waterloo regional police are warning the public to watch out for an “emerging” used car scam which has resulted in at least one Kitchener resident losing $6,500.
-
'Normal return' for students at University of Waterloo on move-in day
It’s move-in day for some students at the University of Waterloo as post-secondary institutions across the province welcome back students for the autumn semester.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Southern Ont. couple in their 20s drowned after canoe capsized
Police have identified the two victims who drowned when a canoe capsized in northeastern Ontario after finding the missing second body.
-
Win-win: Northern Ontario benefitting from hospital 50-50s
Millions of dollars have been raised for northern Ontario hospitals through monthly 50-50 cash lottery draws as August winners announced.
-
40 bears struck and killed along Highway 400 in cottage country: OPP
Forty bears have been struck and killed by vehicles on Highway 400 between Honey Harbour Road, Georgian Bay Township and Parry Sound during August.
Winnipeg
-
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
-
Manitoba to move forward with Trans-Canada Highway twinning project
Manitoba's premier has committed to twinning the Trans-Canada Highway between Manitoba and Ontario, according to a letter she sent to the family of the victims of a deadly crash.
-
'Not super happy': Semple Ave. resident frustrated with city's handling of cement leak more than a year later
More than a year after cement started flowing in Kaitlin Bialek’s basement, she said she is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver City Hall evacuated after 'envelope with white powder' found
Vancouver City Hall was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a suspicious substance was found in the building.
-
Here's when British Columbians can expect to get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
Health officials say the B.C. government is ready to begin administering doses of Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent vaccine "as soon as we get it" – and the wait shouldn't be long.
-
NPA park board candidates swap parties weeks before Vancouver election
Vancouver's Non-Partisan Association is seeing more changes to its list of candidates as two people running for park board commissioner swapped to another party less than two months before the election.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigate potential attempted kidnapping of teen in Campbell River, B.C.
Campbell River RCMP are on the lookout for a white van after the driver seemingly tried to lure a young person inside Thursday morning. Police say the teenager was walking in the Holm Road area around 10:30 a.m. when a white Mercedes cargo van approached them. It was reported that the male driver of the van tried to convince the youth to enter the vehicle.
-
Caught on cam: Orcas swim within metres of man on B.C. shoreline
A pod of orcas provided the thrill of a lifetime to a group of visitors on Quadra Island, B.C., Sunday night. The five friends were hanging out on the shoreline of Moulds Bay on the eastern side of the island and had witnessed a pod of whales in the distance. Soon after, the orcas came closer to the island.
-
B.C.to approve cystic fibrosis drug for youth after lengthy review, says Cystic Fibrosis Canada
A day after CTV News shared the story about a Victoria family wishing that B.C. would approve funding for a medication to treat cystic fibrosis in kids, the province appears to be moving forward on the issue.