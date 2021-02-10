EDMONTON -- Rates of depression and anxiety are 10 times higher for people with end-stage kidney disease, according to a University of Alberta researcher.

Currently there are 3,000 kidney failure patients in Alberta on dialysis. They’re being asked to report on their mental health so researchers can evaluate if COVID-19 has amplified rates of depression or anxiety.

Kara Schick-Makaroff, an associate professor in the Faculty of Nursing who is leading the study, said the survey was already planned before COVID-19 -- so in some ways, it’s perfect timing.

“They are often older adults with comorbidities who are already experiencing high mental stress and tremendous isolation,” Schick-Makaroff told the U of A's Folio.

“We want them to know they are not forgotten now.”

According to Schick-Makaroff, this is the first time dialysis patients in Alberta have been surveyed directly about their mental health and their preference for support.

“What we heard from patients was that their mental health concerns were not being addressed, and we heard from clinicians that they didn’t know what to do when mental health was coming up with their patients,” Schick-Makaroff said.

“We were surprised because we weren't looking for this.”

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

According to research conducted before COVID-19, the rate of depression was 40 per cent and the rate of anxiety was 52 per cent among kidney failure patients, Schick-Makaroff said.

The global rates are 4.4 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively.

The main treatments for dialysis patients managing depression are cognitive behavioural therapy, exercise, relaxation techniques and antidepressants.

PROCESS OF DIALYSIS

Dialysis treatment is the removal of waste, extra water and chemicals from the blood.

When a person’s kidneys begin to fail, patients may need to visit the hospital for treatment up to three times a week.

Many patients receiving dialysis are on a waitlist for a kidney transplant; four Canadians on that list die every day, according to researchers.

It can be hard to diagnose depression in people with kidney disease because symptoms such as fatigue are common, Schick-Makaroff said. However, if depression is left untreated, it can lead to poorer outcomes in kidney treatment.

“Dialysis is taxing on the body. It changes how your organs work, how your brain works, your blood levels. To what degree does that influence how you feel your emotions, your energy, your ability to cope? These are all interconnected,” Schick-Makaroff said.

AVAILABLE RESOURCES

Schick-Makaroff added that her team will continue to work with health care providers to ensure they know what mental health resources are available for people with kidney disease.

Some resources out there include:

https://kidney.ca/Support/Resources/Living-With-Kidney-Failure

https://www.facebook.com/PacerKidneyHealth/

The research for this study is funded by Alberta Health Services’ Kidney Health Strategic Clinical Network.