He’s travelled the world fighting in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) events, but this week Tanner "The Bulldozer" Boser will make his UFC debut in Edmonton.

Boser, 27, grew up in Bonnyville but now calls Edmonton home.

“I like to think that I'm making all of Bonnyville, my hometown and friends proud," Boser told CTV News Edmonton.

Most of Boser’s professional fights have taken him to places like Russia, but his UFC debut will come at Rogers Place Saturday.

Weighing in at 250 pounds, the Alberta fighter will face the undefeated Giacomo Lemos from Brazil.

“I don’t have any emotion in the ring," Boser said. "I fought in big places. I fought in front of big crowds. This isn’t going to be entirely different for me.

“Of course, I want to put on a show but I would rather win like a boring a**hole than lose a very exciting fight.”

Boser turned pro seven years ago but still works as a bouncer at a local bar.

“Oh, it’s total cliché. I bet like 80 per cent of fighters have been a bouncer at some point.”

Current featherweight champion Max Holloway and former champion Frankie Edgar will headline UFC 240.