Alta. man charged after shot fired at rural home

A man is facing firearm charges after an incident north of Vegreville in mid-February.

The charges related to the firing of a gun at a rural home on Range Road 142 northeast of Vegreville on Feb. 17.

Police say it was fired from inside a garage through an open door. No one was hurt but one of two residents fled the property.

The male who fired the gun also tried to leave, but was caught by Mounties.

RCMP said officers found firearms and methamphetamine at the scene.

Michael Taras Cherniawsky, a 34-year-old resident of the County of Minburn, faces one charge each of:

Discharging a firearm recklessly;

Possessing a restricted/prohibited firearm; and

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released on conditions and given a court date of March 22.