Alta. RCMP warn of Ford Raptors being stolen, re-vinned and sold privately

Police are urging caution to Albertans considering buying a Ford Raptor privately.

Mounties are investigating three separate cases in which a stolen Ford Raptor was given a new vehicle identification number (VIN) and sold online.

"In all cases, the purchasers stated that they completed lien checks, Carfax, or CarProof checks which were unable to inform the purchaser that the vehicle was re-vinned," RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The victims were from the Edmonton and Calgary areas.

RCMP did not provide any information about suspects or charges.

Ford Raptors are valued around $80,000.

When buying a vehicle privately, police recommend asking for the seller's identification and buying from reputable dealers.

"If the price of the vehicle seems too good to be true, it probably is," RCMP said. " If anything feels off about the seller, including cash-only deals, wanting to meet at odd locations or times, be prepared to walk away."

Similar incidents can be reported to local police or Crime Stoppers.