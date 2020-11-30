EDMONTON -- Alberta is reporting 1,733 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths on Monday.

The record daily count increased active cases of the coronavirus to 16,454 across the province, while the death toll is now at 541.

Alberta Health Services conducted 20,499 tests Sunday.

There are 453 Albertans receiving care in hospital, with 96 of them in ICU.

This is a breaking news update. More information to come. Original story:

Hinshaw to speak Monday after more than 3,000 COVID-19 weekend cases

Alberta recorded more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths on the weekend.

Saturday brought the province’s largest one-day increase with 1,731 infections, and Sunday followed with 1,609 cases – the second highest of the pandemic.

Alberta Health Services conducted nearly 45,000 tests on Friday and Saturday altogether.

The high totals pushed Alberta’s active count beyond 15,000.

Ten of the 14 deaths were linked to acute care facilities. A total of 533 Albertans have died due to the coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 patients also set new highs on Saturday and Sunday, with 435 Albertans, 95 of them in ICU, now receiving care.

The province has reported 56,444 cases and 40,219 recoveries to date.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m. Watch live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.