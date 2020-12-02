EDMONTON -- St. Albert citizens have enjoyed spotting some snowy new animals around town.

A local artist, who asked to remain anonymous, has been sculpting all kinds of creatures for the public to enjoy — all made out of snow.

Creatures include a reclining bear waving traffic on Sturgeon Road, a snowy owl on nearby walking path, and a small cub climbing a tree in the artist’s neighborhood.

The sculptor said he makes the cheerful creatures simply for the public to enjoy. And the effort is not lost on the public.

“You know what, it just gives us hope that people are still using their creativity and being thoughtful and mindful of others,” said Bill Marshall, as he was taking in the view of the owl while in his afternoon walk.

According to neighbors, the snow sculptures have been popping up in the community for the last few years, and some say the most impressive of all is the giant bunny that gets sculpted every Easter.