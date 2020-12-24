EDMONTON -- An additional player from Team Germany has tested positive for COVID-19 one day before the start of the tournament.

The player will be in quarantine until Jan. 4.

Eight players from the team tested positive last week. Three of those players will remain in quarantine until Dec. 27, while the remaining players will be quarantined until Dec. 29.

Ten players and eight staff members from the team who did not test positive have now been released from quarantine, and can begin to practice.

Two staff members on the Swedish team also tested positive last week.

No other positive cases were reported among the participating teams on Thursday.

The International Ice Hockey Federation says a total of 5,586 COVID-19 tests have been completed since the teams arrived in the bubble.

For the first time since 2005, the tournament will begin on Christmas Day, with Germany facing off against Finland, Russia playing the United States, and Sweden vs. Slovakia.

Team Canada is set to face off against Germany on Dec. 26 at 4 p.m. MST.