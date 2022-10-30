Arkells sing La Bamba at Rogers Place concert

News -

With the Edmonton Oilers on the road for the Battle of Alberta, the Arkells celebrated the hockey team in the best possible way by singing La Bamba.

During their Saturday night show at Rogers Place, the band paid tribute to the song intimately connected to the Oilers.

It was Joey Moss' favourite. The phrase "Play La Bamba, baby," was popularized by the late Oilers superfan Ben Stelter during last year's playoff run, with the song becoming the team's victory anthem.

"There's only one song that you can play in this building," said Max Kerman, the band's lead singer, before launching into the song.

Several of the band members are also Oilers fans and have paired up with players to help raise money for various charities over the years.

The concert was part of the Arkells Blink Once, Blink Twice tour, originally scheduled for last February.