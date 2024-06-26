'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for unprovoked attack with machete in Alberta: RCMP

Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for an unprovoked machete attack in eastern Alberta.

The attack happened in Lloydminster on Friday.

The suspect, 29-year-old Jordan Keenan-Quewezance, is described as 6'2" tall, 190 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes, and tattoos covering his face and arms.

He is known to have ties to Edmonton.

He is wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation.

Mounties say he is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.