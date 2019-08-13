Police are looking for a man who broke into a downtown home and threatened a woman for money Monday morning.

A woman who lives near 117 Street and 100 Avenue told police she was woken by a noise shortly ater 6 a.m., and when she went to investigate, was threatened by a man with a knife.

She says she told him she had no money, then fled when he wasn't looking and called police.

He left on foot with some of her belongings.

The woman was not hurt.

Police have released several photos of the burglar, who is thought to be an Indigenous man in his mid-20s. He was about 6' tall, and black, gelled, spikey hair. He was wearing black jeans, a patched blue vest, and left behind a black BMX bicycle.

Those with information aobut the incident are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.