EDMONTON -- Mounties are searching for a man they say is involved in two incidents at a home on Saddle Lake First Nation.

Tyre Youngchief, 24, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Youngchief is wanted for:

Discharge firearm with intent

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Five counts of failing to comply with release order condition

The pending charges are in connection to two incidents at a home on Saddle Lake First Nation on Dec. 12. St. Paul RCMP responded to a report that a man sprayed bear spray into the home that afternoon and are still investigating.

Later that night, RCMP received a call about shots being fired at the same home, between the homeowner and a vehicle believed to be connected to the first incident.

Police arrested Clayton Omeasoo, 45, and charged him with:

Discharge of a firearm with intent

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm when knowing possession if unauthorized

Weapon possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization

Two counts of failing to comply with release order condition

Omeasoo is in custody and will appear in St. Paul provincial court on Dec. 17, 2020.

Youngchief is described as:

Indigenous male

6’0" tall, 185 pounds

Black hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information about Youngchief's whereabouts is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or their local police.