Armed, dangerous man wanted in connection to shooting: RCMP
St. Paul RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate 24-year-old Tyre Youngchief. (Supplied photo)
EDMONTON -- Mounties are searching for a man they say is involved in two incidents at a home on Saddle Lake First Nation.
Tyre Youngchief, 24, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Youngchief is wanted for:
- Discharge firearm with intent
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Five counts of failing to comply with release order condition
The pending charges are in connection to two incidents at a home on Saddle Lake First Nation on Dec. 12. St. Paul RCMP responded to a report that a man sprayed bear spray into the home that afternoon and are still investigating.
Later that night, RCMP received a call about shots being fired at the same home, between the homeowner and a vehicle believed to be connected to the first incident.
Police arrested Clayton Omeasoo, 45, and charged him with:
- Discharge of a firearm with intent
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm when knowing possession if unauthorized
- Weapon possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization
- Two counts of failing to comply with release order condition
Omeasoo is in custody and will appear in St. Paul provincial court on Dec. 17, 2020.
Youngchief is described as:
- Indigenous male
- 6’0" tall, 185 pounds
- Black hair and brown eyes
Anyone with information about Youngchief's whereabouts is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or their local police.