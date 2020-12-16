EDMONTON -- Mounties are searching for a man they say is involved in two incidents at a home on Saddle Lake First Nation.

Tyre Youngchief, 24, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Youngchief is wanted for:

  • Discharge firearm with intent
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Five counts of failing to comply with release order condition

The pending charges are in connection to two incidents at a home on Saddle Lake First Nation on Dec. 12. St. Paul RCMP responded to a report that a man sprayed bear spray into the home that afternoon and are still investigating.

Later that night, RCMP received a call about shots being fired at the same home, between the homeowner and a vehicle believed to be connected to the first incident.

Police arrested Clayton Omeasoo, 45, and charged him with:

  • Discharge of a firearm with intent
  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm when knowing possession if unauthorized
  • Weapon possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization
  • Two counts of failing to comply with release order condition

Omeasoo is in custody and will appear in St. Paul provincial court on Dec. 17, 2020.

Youngchief is described as:

  • Indigenous male
  • 6’0" tall, 185 pounds
  • Black hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information about Youngchief's whereabouts is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or their local police.