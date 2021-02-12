EDMONTON -- Six men have been arrested in connection to a string of 14 armed, violent robberies or attempted robberies at pharmacies, cell phone stores and a jewelry/antique store, but police believe at least four other robbers are still at large.

The robberies took place between July 2020 and February 2021.

Surveillance video of one of the robberies, which happened at Beck Antiques & Jewellery shop on 124 Street on Feb. 9 has been released.

Police said in most of the robberies, multiple men went into the store and pulled out a weapon, usually a knife or bear spray. The staff’s hands were bound with plastic bags or tape, and police said in one case, the robbers physically assaulted staff, causing a minor injury.

In most of the robberies, the thieves took large quantities of drugs, including Cotridin, Percocet, Oxycodone and other opiods, as well as new cell phones and cash, EPS said.

Akok Aken, 19, Aken Aken, 18, Bradley Smith, 25, Malith Yom, 18, Mahad Ibrahinadan, 20, and a teenage boy have all been charged with robbery, forcible confinement, disguise with intent to conceal, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

“The most useful evidence we’ve had so far has been from locations with high quality video surveillance systems,” said Det. David Green, with EPS Robbery Section in a news release. “In addition to that, we recommend that pharmacies talk to their staff about remaining vigilant, trusting their instincts, and if your store is one that requires patrons to scan or be buzzed in, do not admit people who are behaving in a suspicious manner. This could include carrying suspicious items, like bags or tape, attempting to hide their identity, attempting to enter in groups, and loitering outside or surveilling the store.”

Police are also advising store staff never to confront thieves, but to observe as much about them as possible and call police as soon as they can.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.