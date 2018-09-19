Three armed suspects robbed a west Edmonton coin and currency business Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a robbery in a store in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The three armed suspects entered the store and forced an employee to give them “a large amount” of antique coins and currency notes “of significant value,” EPS said.

Police don’t have suspect descriptions at this time, but they believe the three thieves got away in a stolen 2011 white Honda Pilot. The SUV has Alberta licence plate G82922, and it’s believed to have a National Geographic bumper sticker on its rear bumper.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.