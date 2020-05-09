Army and Navy closing for good due to challenges from pandemic
Published Saturday, May 9, 2020 3:21PM MDT
A pedestrian walks past long time business, Army and Navy Department Store as it gets boarded up and closes itÃ•s doors, during the COVID-19 Pandemic, in Edmonton Alta, on Thursday April 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- A Canadian department store chain is calling it quits after more than a century in business.
Army and Navy" operates five stores in Alberta and B.C., including one in Edmonton.
The company says the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 were too great to overcome.
The stores in Edmonton were boarded up weeks ago because it closed due to the pandemic.