EDMONTON -- Police say they have arrested three people and laid 81 charges as they attempted to arrest a man wanted for attempted murder.

Mounties were trying to arrest Michael Caseley, 42, who was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting at the CrossIron Mills mall near Calgary in September.

He was located in a stolen Jeep in Edmonton with two other men. Police arrested all three men, and seized a number of stolen items, including three loaded handguns stolen identification, credit cards, a number of stolen property, and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Alan Ray McAbee, 39, and Justin Cecil Scott, 34, along with Caseley are facing multiple possession of stolen property charges, and multiple firearms offences.

Police say all three men were under firearms prohibitions.

Police laid 81 charges in connection with the arrests.

All three men have criminal records, and Mounties say they were known to rural crime investigators.