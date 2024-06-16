'Feeling confident and having fun': Knoblauch on Game 4 win, going on the road again and Kane's status
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch talked to reporters Sunday morning after his team's impressive 8-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 at Rogers Place Saturday night.
The Panthers lead the Stanley Cup Final 3-1 as the series shifts back to South Florida Tuesday night.
Here's what Knoblauch said on Sunday.
Question: Before the game you talked about the fact that you're probably going to need some 'puck luck' if you're to turn this thing around and hopefully win a game. And I think you got that and then some in yesterday's game, even with the first goal when the Panthers hit the post twice in one second and it comes down the ice and Janmark scores. My question is, I guess how do you reconcile the fact that in addition to doing everything right and doing all this tremendous work in preparing and getting ready physically, mentally, there's also this one magic component that you have no control over but you need it to happen every single time going forward.
Knoblauch: There's been times when we played near-perfect games, as good as Game 1, I thought that was a pretty good effort by our guys. And even when you do that, things don't work out the way you feel it should. And all we can control is how we play. We can't control the calls the referee makes or how the goalie on the other side plays or how the team does or the opposition does. So we just have to control what we can control. We're going to try and play our best hockey that we can and hopefully that's enough to win us three more games.
Question: Last night Paul Maurice said he does not believe in momentum. I'm curious if you do, and if so, how much do you guys feel you have going into Game 5?
Knoblauch: I believe in momentum and that it lasts about shift to shift. Other than that from game to game, period to period, I don't think that it does. I think our team, obviously after a game like that they feel good about themselves. They're feeling confident. But I think even when we were down three games to zero, our team felt confident about how they can play so I think it's important during the game that say line one has a strong shift, spends a lot of time in the offensive zone, I think I believe in that momentum. It helps build lines two or three after them just able to sustain that pressure. But things change very quickly.
Question: What's the perfect road game or what do you need out of this particular road game to keep this going?
Knoblauch: I think we've been able to win multiple ways. I can't say that we need our top guys to perform and come up big. We've won our share games when our top guys have come and been our best players. But we've won games where our depth guys have come up and contributed and scored a key goal, or we've relied on our goaltender. We won a 1-0 game in the LA series. And we've had our penalty kill to win some games. Our power plays come up huge where we've scored three goals in a game so I don't think that we have a set recipe for this as what we need to accomplish if we're going to win Game 5. We feel no matter how the game goes we can adjust. We can play a physical game, we can play a fast, open, offensive game. I don't think we have a set boundary of saying, 'This is our blueprint. This is what needs to happen.'
Question: I'm wondering what you're expecting from Florida's push and how to handle that sort of situation on the road knowing how they played and how you guys outplayed them in Game 4.
Knoblauch: They're gonna respond, they're gonna be much more prepared for Game 5 than they were in Game 4. Obviously there's distractions … Having a sweep. You've got family and friends coming in for what they're hoping for celebrations. And going back home now that you have been beaten. They're going to respond, they're going to be better. I feel like we have a pretty good feel for what their team identity is and how they're going to play but we can't control that. We're just focused on enjoying this as much as we can. We talked about it. We only had 10 days left yesterday of our season if everything goes well, and as a team collectively we're trying to enjoy it as much as possible.
Question: What do you do as coaches on our five-and-a-half, six-hour flight in terms of how much is it video, how much of it is kind of relaxing? What do you do on a long flight?
Knoblauch: I have a lot of video. Watching the previous game, preparing for your next meetings, thinking about your message and supporting the players individually, the team collectively. Reading a book. Yeah, that's pretty much my time on the plane, and eating some great, great meals.
Question: Yesterday before the game you mentioned, and you repeated this just now, that you have 10 days left of the season. I think that's a quote that catches a lot of people's attention given the position you're in. What do you think it does to your players' mindsets, when they hear you say that there's 10 days left in the season? Not four hours possibly but all this time to get where you want to go?
Knoblauch: I think it does a couple of things. One, this is day 271 of their season. They've been grinding for a long time and they want to get to this position that they're in right now. And they also like each other, they like spending time together, they want to win and I just think it kind of puts them at ease. We've been grinding this out for so long. Let's enjoy what we've got left and we don't have very much left so let's make the most out of it and try and extend as much as possible. So I don't know, we're backs against the wall. And I know Connor Brown had talked about it yesterday in his postgame about us being our best. Our backs have been up against the wall many times throughout the season. Obviously this isn't another time where people have counted us out but there's a lot of belief in this team. And if we play our best we have an opportunity. We need some breaks, yes, we got some breaks last night. We feel we didn't get those breaks in the first part of the series. But yeah, I think everyone's just at ease feeling confident and having fun.
Question: Does Evander Kane go with you to Game 5?
Knoblauch: Yes, Evander is going with us and there's a possibility and we'll just evaluate his health and make a decision then.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Your father’s diet before you were born could have affected your health, a new study suggests
Your father's diet before you were born could have played a role in your health, a new study has found.
Ottawa Food Bank receives largest donation in its 40-year history
210,000 pounds of food was delivered to the Ottawa Food Bank on Saturday, the largest donation in its 40-year history.
Singh 'more alarmed' after reading report, but won't break from Liberal-NDP agreement
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is 'even more alarmed than before' after reading the un-redacted report alleging there are MPs and senators who are participating to some degree in foreign interference efforts.
Joe Alwyn says breakup with Taylor Swift was 'a hard thing to navigate'
Joe Alwyn is speaking publicly for the first time about the end of his years-long relationship with Taylor Swift.
Clooney and Roberts help Biden raise US$30 million-plus at a star-studded Hollywood gala
Some of Hollywood's brightest stars headlined a fundraiser for U.S. President Joe Biden that took in a record US$30 million-plus for a Democratic candidate, according to his campaign, in hopes of energizing would-be supporters for a White House contest they said may rank among the most consequential in U.S. history.
Prince William shares childhood photo of him and King Charles III for Father's Day
Prince William on Sunday shared a photograph showing him as a child with his father, King Charles III, to mark Father’s Day in the United Kingdom this year.
Global study ranks two Canadian cities high on list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
'We're in pretty good shape': Calgary goes low in water consumption after state of local emergency declared
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
1 down, 5 hotspots to go: Feeder main fixed as Calgary crews work to repair broken pipe
The original broken pipe that caused a massive water main break in northwest Calgary has been fixed, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Sunday.
-
'We're in pretty good shape': Calgary goes low in water consumption after state of local emergency declared
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
-
Models hit the catwalk in Calgary over the weekend for a good cause.
On Saturday, Mount Royal University hosted the Pump Couture Fashion Show, featuring models living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
Lethbridge
-
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
-
Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
-
Investigation underway into fatal pedestrian collision in Lethbridge
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
Saskatoon
-
'He killed her': Saskatchewan judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty of killing his wife
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
-
Two teenage girls, 13 and 17, charged for allegedly using bear spray in Saskatoon robbery
Two teenage girls, 13 and 17, are facing charges in connection with a robbery of a 33rd Street business on Thursday night.
-
New study says half of Saskatoon hospital beds are unused
Data in a new study from the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI) shows nearly half of the beds in Saskatoon hospitals are going unused.
Regina
-
No injuries reported after camper engulfed in flames in parking garage: Regina fire
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
-
'They have that support': Hundreds take part in Queen City Pride Parade
The annual Queen City Pride Parade took place on Saturday and was an opportunity for the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies to celebrate pride month.
-
A wooly good day: Sask Parks recruit new landscaping experts
Fifty sheep were hired to take a bite out of invasive species on Saturday at Condie Nature Refuge.
Vancouver
-
Basketball ban at townhouse complex upheld by B.C. tribunal
Members of a B.C. housing co-operative have lost their bid to keep the basketball hoops they installed in their driveways, according to a recent decision from the civil resolution tribunal.
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Section of Highway 99 closing overnight Sunday
A section of Highway 99 will be closed overnight, officials announced Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Climate disasters require emergency plans for dialysis patients, experts say
When catastrophic floods severed a bridge and washed away or closed highways in southern British Columbia, Mitchell Dyck and other patients needing regular life-saving dialysis had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.
-
Victoria pulls cash from its financial reserve to help its most vulnerable citizens
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.
Toronto
-
'Dangerously hot and humid conditions' to begin on Monday, says Environment Canada
SYNOPSIS Canada’s national weather agency is warning of a "prolonged heat event" starting Monday that is expected to bring “dangerously hot and humid conditions” to much of southwestern Ontario.
-
Toronto politicians, advocates and other prominent figures share important lesson imparted by their fathers
For Father's Day, CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca reached out to local politicians, community advocates, and other prominent figures in the city to ask them to share what important lesson they have learned from their dads.
-
Police seek public's help after child found in Toronto's west end on Sunday
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help after a child was found in the city’s west end on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Neighbours petition against Montreal airport's proposed extended hours
Montreal's Trudeau International Airport is considering changing when planes can land and take off by allowing flights until 1 a.m. Public consultations on the idea just wrapped and some of those living near the airport have started a petition opposed to the idea.
-
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
-
Two teens facing murder charges after minor stabbed to death in Chisasibi, Que.
Two minors are facing second-degree murder charges after a teen was stabbed to death in the Cree community of Chisasibi.
Atlantic
-
Shell processing plant suspends operation, 20 staff laid off
Coastal Shell Products in Richibucto, N.B., has suspended all operations.
-
Less than 10 per cent of homeless shelters N.S. promised last year currently in place
Nova Scotia has installed fewer than 10 per cent of the 200 shelters it promised to set up for the province's homeless residents more than eight months after first making the pledge.
-
Market Square patios reopen on interim basis
The city of Saint John is hopeful for the patios to reopen with their full capacity by weeks end.
Winnipeg
-
Western Manitoba pummeled by hail, high winds, power outages following major storm
Parts of the province were ravaged by a series of severe thunderstorms Saturday night, with many still feeling the effects Sunday afternoon.
-
Thousands of participants run with enthusiasm in 2024 Manitoba Marathon
Sunday morning brought no shortage of runners across the city as thousands took part in the 46th installment of the Manitoba Marathon.
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes in 12 hours
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy this weekend, battling four blazes in just over 12 hours Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Bluesfest adds extra day to accommodate mystery performer
Ottawa Bluesfest has confirmed it has added one more day to its lineup to accommodate a new performer.
-
Collision on Mitch Owens Road leaves pedestrian in life-threatening condition
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a pedestrian has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision in Ottawa’s south-end.
-
Environment Canada issues heat warning with temps expected to hit 35 C next week
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario in advance of a heat wave that is expected to bring scorching temperatures starting on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police rescue three from Lake Temagami after boat sinks
Ontario Provincial Police members were dispatched to what police officials described as a “sinking vessel” on Lake Temagami.
-
Strong majority of LCBO workers vote to back strike if needed, union says
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
-
Singh 'more alarmed' after reading report, but won't break from Liberal-NDP agreement
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is 'even more alarmed than before' after reading the un-redacted report alleging there are MPs and senators who are participating to some degree in foreign interference efforts.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital in Highway 400 on-ramp crash
A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital following a crash that closed a Highway 400 on-ramp through Barrie on Sunday.
-
Here's how thousands of families celebrated Father's Day in Simcoe County
Whether on the region's links, lakes, restaurants, or parks, thousands of families were out treating their fathers on Sunday through Simcoe County for Father's Day.
-
Cooking fire forces evacuation of apartment building
A cooking-related fire forced the evacuation of an apartment building Saturday, causing significant damage.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian hit west of Erin
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.
-
Researchers in Waterloo, Ont. hope to pave the way for lunar development using moon's soil
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
-
Most-read stories of the week: stabbing confession, careless driving plea, and big problems for tiny homes
A shocking confession after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, a driver pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter, and big problems for a woman who wants to install a tiny home in Kitchener.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'Worrying about an explosion': Black smoke spreads for kilometers after three boats catch fire in Port Stanley, Ont.
Thick, billowing black smoke could be seen for dozens of kilometres after three boats caught fire at a Port Stanley, Ont. marina Saturday afternoon.
-
'It brings our culture together': European soccer championships good for local business
More than 100 people gathered at the Croatian-Canadian National Sports Centre on Westminster Drive in London, Ont. to watch Croatia take on Spain Saturday.
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Windsor
-
Fatherly advice for a soon-to-be dad on Father's Day weekend
CTV News Windsor reporter Sanjay Maru, who is getting ready to become a father, gathers advice from five men who have already embraced the title of "Dad."
-
City of Windsor names new infrastructure services commissioner
The City of Windsor has named a new commissioner of infrastructure services.
-
Most glassware at Mexican Village stolen by customers: WindsorEats owner
Ahead of the start of the 2024 Carrousel of the Nations festival, WindsorEats — where the Mexican Village is being held — wanted to use creatively-designed glassware to serve drinks. But, according to the owner, 80 per cent of those glasses were taken home by customers during the village's opening night.