EDMONTON -- Police are searching for a 29-year-old man after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in northeast Edmonton Saturday night.

Mohamed Ahmed Makaran was shot and killed in an apartment suite on McConachie Boulevard at approximately 11 p.m.

On Monday, an autopsy confirmed he died of a gunshot wound, police said.

Mohamud Dhiblawe, of Toronto, is wanted in connection to Makaran's death.

Police say Dhiblawe is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Makaran's killing or Dhiblawe's whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.