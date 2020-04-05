EDMONTON -- A 38-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a fire at the Italian Bakery last week.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews responded to a call at the bakery at 106 Avenue and 97 Street.

Fire crews evacuated a couple from an apartment above the bakery, the 85-year-old woman and the 87-year-old man were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the fire caused significant damage to the bakery and the apartment above, as well as smoke damage to an adjoining building.

Investigators were able to determine that the blaze had been deliberately set.

After reviewing security footage from the surrounding area, police charged Nicole Thomas, 38, with two counts of arson causing bodily harm, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and breach of a release order.

Police are not looking for any more suspects.