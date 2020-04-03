EDMONTON -- Crews were battling a fire Friday morning in Edmonton's Chinatown district at 97 Street and 106 Avenue.

The fire in the two-storey building broke out just after 4 a.m. The building is the store front for the Italian Bakery.

Two people were taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation from the second-floor apartments.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services District Chief Gerald O'Connor said the fire was confined in the basement, main and second floors.

"There's always challenges getting into buildings," O'Connor told CTV News Edmonton. "Most of the challenges have to do with the weather, the cold, the ice."

A second alarm was called to add extra firefighters. Crews used a ladder truck to attack the flames on the roof.

Firefighters remained on scene past 9:30 a.m.

Traffic south of 107 Avenue on 97 Street was closed.

The blaze will be investigated.